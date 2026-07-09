Nogales border crossing could see major expansion as GSA launches environmental review

The busiest pedestrian border crossing in Arizona could undergo a major transformation as the U.S. General Services Administration begins the environmental review process for a proposed modernization and expansion of the Dennis DeConcini Land Port of Entry in Nogales.

The GSA announced today that it is preparing an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) to evaluate the potential impacts of expanding the port of entry, which connects Nogales, Arizona, with Nogales, Sonora, Mexico. The agency is now seeking public input during the project's scoping phase.

According to the agency, the port's current facilities no longer adequately meet operational needs due to increasing traffic, outdated infrastructure, flooding and drainage problems, and safety concerns caused by the lack of separation between pedestrians, private vehicles and commercial buses. The existing facilities date largely to renovations completed in the 1990s, while portions of the complex, including the U.S. Custom House and Morley Gate, were built in the 1930s and are listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The Environmental Impact Statement will evaluate two possible expansion plans.

Under the first alternative, the port would be expanded to include 17 inbound inspection lanes for passenger vehicles and commercial buses, with room to add up to five more lanes in the future if traffic continues to grow. The second alternative would instead build 22 inbound lanes immediately to accommodate projected increases in cross-border travel.

Both proposals would also add eight outbound vehicle lanes, approximately 16 pedestrian processing lanes, reconstruct the pedestrian bridge connecting Morley Gate to the main port, renovate the historic Morley Gate facility, and incorporate features such as multistory buildings, a parking garage with rooftop solar panels, advanced inspection technology, and dedicated SENTRI and Trusted Traveler lanes.

A third "no action" alternative will also be studied, which assumes the port would continue operating under its current conditions without addressing existing operational or infrastructure challenges.

The GSA will hold a public scoping meeting from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22, at the Nogales Recreation Center, 1500 Hohokam Drive. The meeting will be conducted in an open-house format, allowing attendees to review project information, speak directly with agency representatives and submit written comments.