No studying of Critical Race Theory across Sierra Vista Unified School District

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Sierra Vista Unified School District will not teach Critical Race Theory (CRT).

Superintendent Eric B. Holmes, Ed. D. confirmed Thursday a proposed English Language Arts (ELA) curriculum would not incorporate CRT values, despite rumors.

My goal in writing this statement is to affirm that our District and its teachers have not and will not be teaching CRT. Our District’s curriculum has been and will continue to be based on Arizona state standards.



We are aware of proposed legislation that would make it unlawful to teach certain concepts that may be derived from CRT. We have no reason to believe that the proposed ELA curriculum would violate the spirit or the letter of the proposed legislation.



Eric B. Holmes, Ed. D.

This stance aligns with a House bill Governor Doug Ducey signed in July 2021.

"When I took office, I vowed to use taxpayer dollars responsibly, and funding training on political commentary is not responsible spending," he shared. "I am not going to waste public dollars on lessons that imply the superiority of any race and hinder free speech."

H.B. 2906 governance; audits; training allows a fine of up to $5,000 for schools violating it.

