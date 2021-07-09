Watch
Ducey signs legislation prohibiting teaching of critical race theory in schools

Ross D. Franklin/AP
FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2020, file photo, Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey answers a question during a news conference in Phoenix. Officials in the city of Tucson plan to ignore Arizona's new "Second Amendment sanctuary" law that bars state and local governments from enforcing certain federal gun regulations, possibly setting up a court fight as a growing number of cities and counties in the U.S. declare themselves similar firearm havens. The new action came after GOP Gov. Ducey signed a bill in April 2021, declaring that Arizona is a so-called Second Amendment sanctuary. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, Pool, File)
Posted at 8:43 AM, Jul 09, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Governor Doug Ducey said Friday that he has signed a bill that prohibits the teaching of critical race theory in Arizona public schools.

"That law ensures that students cannot be taught that one race, ethnic group or sex is in any way superior to another, or that anyone should be discriminated against on the basis of these characteristics," said the governor's website in a news release.

Critical Race Theory suggests racism and division are not just based on personal prejudices but are ingrained in some of our country’s institutions.

If schools violate the law, a fine of up to $5,000 may be implemented.

House Bill 2906 also bars the state and any local governments from requiring employees to engage in training that suggests an employee is racist, sexist, or oppressive.

“When I took office, I vowed to use taxpayer dollars responsibly, and funding training on political commentary is not responsible spending,” Governor Ducey said. “I am not going to waste public dollars on lessons that imply the superiority of any race and hinder free speech. House Bill 2906 goes a long way towards protecting Arizonans against divisive and regressive lessons. My thanks go out to Representative Udall, Representative Hoffman and Senator Livingston for their leadership on this legislation. Here in Arizona, we’re going to continue to be leaders on civics education and teach important lessons about our nation’s history.”

