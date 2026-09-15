No plea deal in Goodwill murder case

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A man charged with murder in the killing of a Goodwill worker will not be offered a chance to cut a plea deal for a lighter sentence.

Loving family and many friends remember Juan Christobal Flores for his love for music and his beautiful voice.

It was the day after Christmas. He was working at the Goodwill collections center on Valencia, near Kolb when an intruder shot him.

Flores lived a few days, then died at St. Joseph’s Hospital.

Authorities say Adrian Orozco was the man with the gun. He’s charged with a second murder too, for the death of a man at a homeless camp not far from the Goodwill building.

Prosecutors sometimes offer a defendant a chance to avoid risking a jury trial by pleading guilty to a lesser charge that brings a lower punishment.

But prosecutors say in this case they will not offer Orozco a plea deal. He will face a full trial for first degree murder. Attorney schedules could change the date but for now trial is set for late January— just over a year since Juan Flores died.

