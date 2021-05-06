"No mother should have to come and take her son home this way," shooting victim's mother seeks justice

POLICE PURSUING A 'VEHICLE OF INTEREST' IN WAVERLY STREET SHOOTING — There's only one thing that Diana Garaventa thinks of when it comes to her son.

"I want him back, that's what comes to mind, I want him back."

David Scott Anderson, 30, was killed in a shooting on Monday.

"No mother should have to come and take her son home this way," Garaventa said, holding back tears.

She came in from Santa Rosa, California, where David grew up.

"The world's lost a wonderful young man, for no good reason."

Tucson Police say it happened while he was on a walk here at the 1100 block of Waverly street.

Investigators said witnesses heard gunfire, then David was found on the road with gunshot wounds.

"He was conscious long enough to dial 911," his mother said.

It was COVID, Garaventa said, that compelled him to take walks, since he wasn't able to work out at a gym.

"If this can happen to someone like David, in a residential neighborhood just taking a walk, in broad daylight, these people need to be caught."

She said David lived in Tucson for past decade.

"David liked Tucson, he liked the historic nature of a lot of the areas."

He embraced the city, his mother recalls, even becoming an educator at Saguaro High School.

"He had been a teacher for two years after he graduated, with his master's degree, magna cum laude from the U of A."

The community where David got an education, started his career and eventually where his life ended, is now too a sore memory for his family.

"I'm selling the house; I hope to never...not come back, except for things to help David and his services. I don't know, right now I feel that way, I feel so angry," his mother said.

TPD is looking for a car, they're calling it a 'vehicle of interest' in the case.

If you have any information, they're asking you to call 88-crime.