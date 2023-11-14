No death penalty for man who murdered federal agent, only second-degree murder

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Monday, a jury found Ryan Schlesinger guilty for the second-degree murder of Deputy Chris White, along with multiple other counts.

Despite unable to reach a verdict on the primary charge of first-degree murder, this decision carries significant weight.

The jury presented a unanimous verdict before the honorable U.S. District Judge Raner C. Collins. This decision shapes an impending sentencing and still maintains a high-stakes legal battle.

According to a court document, Schlesinger was also found guilty of the remaining charges filed against him:

A verdict of Guilty as to Counts 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 and 13 of the Superseding Indictment is read into the record.



The jury is polled.



The defendant waives jury trial as to the forfeiture allegation.



The Government provides a preliminary order of forfeiture and the Waiver of Jury Trial as to the Forfeiture Allegation to be signed and filed this date.

Schlesinger's sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 22, 2024 at 9 a.m.