BISBEE, Ariz. — Evacuations have been ordered for some people in Bisbee because of a wildfire burning near the town.

A Facebook Post from the Cochise County Government says the fire is burning in Zacatecas Canyon near Brewery Canyon in Old Bisbee.

Those living in the Canyon and on Brewery Avenue north of Mimosa Market are being asked to leave home.

The county has set up a shelter at St. Patrick's Church in Bisbee.

