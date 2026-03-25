New warning for Arizonans about crypto ATM scams

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes and Joe Ducey of the Better Business Bureau issued a joint public service announcement Wednesday warning Arizonans — particularly seniors — about a surge in scams that pressure victims to deposit cash into cryptocurrency ATMs increasingly found at convenience stores and gas stations.

The PSA describes a common scam pattern: a caller posing as a bank, government agency or utility threatens victims with back taxes, account fraud or imminent service shutoffs and insists the only way to resolve the issue is to immediately deposit cash into a crypto ATM. Scammers often stay on the phone through the transaction and may send fake confirmation emails to make the scheme appear legitimate.

“No legitimate government agency, bank, or utility company will ever tell you to use a Bitcoin or crypto ATM,” Mayes said in the PSA. “These scammers are sophisticated and convincing. But once that money is gone, it’s very hard to get back, so we want Arizonans to know their rights and act fast if they’ve been targeted.”

Arizona’s Cryptocurrency Kiosk License Fraud Prevention law, which took effect last year, aims to reduce such fraud. The law caps daily transaction limits at $2,000 for new customers and $10,500 for existing customers, requires prominent on‑machine warning signage that customers must acknowledge before proceeding, and obliges kiosk operators to issue full refunds (including fees) to new customers who are victims of fraud — provided victims report the incident to law enforcement and the Attorney General’s Office within 30 days.

“Time is absolutely critical,” Ducey said. “If you or a loved one has fallen for this scam, don’t wait. Report it immediately so you have the best chance of recovering your money.”

Practical steps urged by the AG’s office and the BBB include:

