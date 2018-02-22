New trial for double homicide suspect set for April

TUCSON, Ariz. - A Tucson man accused of killing a Phoenix couple in 2002 will face a new trial in April.

According to the Prosecution, the couple traveled to Tucson from Phoenix to purchase a motorcycle. Prosecutors says the couple had a passion for vintage motorcycles.

After the couple missed work, a missing persons report was filed. Days later their red Ford F-150 truck was found abandoned in a parking lot of Santa Cruz Catholic Church.

In 2015, investigators cracked the case open after DNA evidence taken from the couple's truck years earlier was linked to Brian Ferry.

Police have not found the bodies of either victim.

Judge Kenneth Lee declared a mistrial Feb. 9 when the jury could not come to a unanimous verdict. The new trial is slated to begin April 10.