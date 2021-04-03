New T-shirts made to support Arizona Women's Basketball

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Women's Basketball fans will soon be able to get a new T-shirt to support the Wildcats advancement to the national championship game.

It is a red unisex tee with the phrase 'Leaving a Legacy' displayed across the shirt, and those special words were tweeted by coach Adia Barnes earlier this week.

The new t-shirts are expected to be available sometime Saturday, they did ship from the factory Friday but shipping can't be guaranteed for the same day.

Once the shirts arrive, they will be available at the UArizona BookStore or online.

