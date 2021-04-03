Watch
Arizona Women's Basketball surprises UConn advances to national championship game

Posted at 8:37 PM, Apr 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-03 00:16:40-04

SAN ANTONIO, Tex. (KGUN) — Arizona Women's Basketball defeated UConn Friday night with a 69-59 win advancing to the NCAA Tournament championship game.

Aari McDonald led the Wildcats with 26 points.

Adia Barnes lead her alma mater to the national championship game in her fifth season as head coach.

Arizona's historic season continues with the title game Sunday, April 4 against Stanford Cardinal in the Alamodome in San Antonio.

Stanford played against South Carolina Gamecocks leading 66-65 Friday night.

