New slide action park set to open on Eastside by end of May

Slick City, a new-to-Tucson indoor action park, comprised of multiple custom-designed slides, is set to open on the city's east side by the end of May.

At 36,000 square feet, the park is taking over the space that once housed JoAnn Fabrics at 7255 E. Broadway, according to a news release sent by the company.

In addition to a variety of slides, including one called the Riptide, Slick City will have play areas and spaces for younger guests, the news release said.

It will be the seventh Slick City in the state, with the other six spread throughout the Phoenix area.