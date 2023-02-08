New rules for short term rental owners in Oro Valley

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Town of Oro Valley released new rules for people who plan to rent out their properties for short term or vacation rentals, which is where someone can rent for 30 days or less.

Now, the town is requiring that short term rental owners become licensed. For Lesli Moore Dahlke, she started renting out part of her property on sites like Airbnb.

"I had just unfortunately lost my husband and i had this house and made this beautiful suite," she said. "Well one of my friends said why don't you possibly rent this out to traveling nurses."

She says it's more than just a property, it's about bringing the community back together.

"In my instance with the traveling nurses and gem show people and maybe moms or dads who are visiting people they haven't see in a long time, it's a way of bringing back gracefulness of living and the wonderfulness of connectedness," she said.

She isn't alone — the owners of Short Term Rentals Tucson provide rentals across Tucson and Oro Valley.

"Nine out of 10 times everyone is really amazing," Bree Richmond, one of the owners, said. "It's restore my faith in humanity sometimes."

The new rule started on February 3rd and will be enforced on May 6th. It's renewable each year and rental owners must fill out an application.

"We wanted to get these rules and regulations out there and get these licenses issued instead of it being a reactionary response in case short term rentals become an issue," Paul Melcher, the town's director of community and economic development, said.

Melcher said in Oro Valley, there aren't many complaints about short term rentals. But the town looked at how other cities in Arizona were having issues and decided to enact these rules to be prepared.

----

