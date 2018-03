TUCSON, Ariz. - Looking for a temporary job? The Pima County Fair is looking to fill 200 temporary positions for the 2018 fair.

A job fair will be hosted on Saturday, March 24 from 8 a.m. to noon at the Pima County Fairgrounds Sunset Cantina, 11300 S. Houghton Rd.

Temporary positions include:

Admissions

Bartenders

Bussers/Clean Up Crew/Housekeeping

Customer Service

Water Truck and Shuttle Drivers

Food Service and Line Cooks

Parking

Security

The Pima County Fair runs April 19-29.