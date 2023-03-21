New ownership coming to Jonathan's Cork

In the video player: Jonathan's Cork is Absolutely Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Jonathan's Cork, one of Tucson's long-established eateries, will have new owners before the end of the month.

Chef and owner Jonathan Landeen, alongside his wife and partner Colette, has been at the steak and seafood restaurant's helm since 1994, when he purchased the restaurant known as The Tucson Cork.

“Colette and I are so thankful to the community and most importantly, our guests and regulars who have been with us from day one – they really are the heart and soul of the Cork," said Landeen.

Landeen says he made few changes to the restaurant when he came on as chef, opting instead to keep many the intuition's favorites on the menu throughout his tenure. He did, however, add more fresh seafood to the menu thanks to his Cajun cuisine training.

The original restaurant—then knows as the Cork 'N Cleaver—was built in 1966 and was one of a handful of locations for the restaurant that would eventually become a national chain. Though the chain would eventually sell off its other locations, local efforts preserved the restaurant that Landeen would eventually buy.

But Landeen indicated in recent years that as he was nearing retirement age, he was prepared to pass the torch.

"It has truly been a labor of love for us. I couldn’t have asked for a more loyal crew, our little “family” has weathered every storm, held it together no matter what. I know that with their guidance, the new owner will continue to deliver the very best of our traditions," Landeen said.

Jonathan's Cork Outgoing chef and owner of Jonathan's Cork Jonathan Landeen "passes the cleaver" to new owners Glenn and Sally Murphy. Landeen and his wife and partner Colette are set to retire on Monday, March 27.

The new owners, Glenn and Sally Murphy, have a history in the area. They say fate had a strong hand in their move to buy the Cork and uphold its traditions and loyal following. The pair met at live music venue—one operated at the time by Glenn—located next door to the restaurant more than 20 years ago, during a time when the area was famously deemed Tucson's "Restaurant Row."

"The Cork has such a rich history of fantastic food in a cozy old-school environment…it’s like a comfortable old glove and we can’t wait to continue that legacy," Glenn said.

Jonathan's Cork is located at 6350 E. Tanque Verde Rd.

Jonathan's Cork New owners Glenn and Sally Murphy with outgoing owners Jonathan and Colette Landeen

