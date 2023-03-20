Tucson on list of "best food cities in the US"

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The city of Tucson landed on Travel and Leisure's list of "The Best Food Cities in the U.S."

The list spotlights Tucson's prickly pear margaritas and nopales made of local ingredients.

"Today, the destination continues to wow culinary connoisseurs with its distinct Native American and Mexican offerings dating back thousands of years," writes Travel and Leisure.

Boca was highlighted for its tacos and salsa flights, while Bata was also mentioned for its veggie-focused menu.

Boca Tacos chef Maria Mazon appeared on Top Chef back in 2021 winning the Restaurant Wars challenge.

KGUN 9 got a sneak peak at Bata when its opening was announced in early 2022 as another project alongside Reilly Craft Pizza & Drink and Fentonelli's Pizzeria & Bar. Since then, the restaurant gained recognition in Bon Appetit Magazine as one of 50 best new restaurants in the country.

Tucson was recently named one of the "world's greatest places," as well as being called an "underrated beer city."