New method to report traffic issues to Tucson Police Department

Megan Meier
Posted at 11:43 AM, Mar 28, 2023
The Tucson Police Department is introducing a new method to report minor traffic issues without having to call 911.

Traffic Watch is a program designed for members of the community to report dangerous driving behaviors. This includes speeding, street racing, reckless driving, following too close and unsafe lane changes.

The tool is completely online. Respondents are asked to pinpoint where the incident took place and are given a list of options to describe what happened. Then, the site asks for information about the car in question.

Once a tip is submitted, an officer with TPD's Motor Unit will review the tip and decide what action to take. That could include a citation, an arrest, or a courtesy letter.

A new tool from TPD will help drivers report dangerous behavior without needing to call 911.

TPD reminds drivers that the option of calling 911 is still available if immediate response is needed.

