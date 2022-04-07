New event center coming downtown between HighWire and Johnny Gibson's Market

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — HighWire and Johnny Gibson’s Market downtown are about to undertake a big construction project. They're creating a joint event center in what is currently a storage space. The 6,000 square foot space is right between the market and bar. It’ll be run by owners of both businesses.

“Currently there isn’t a major event space downtown so we felt there was a need,” said Nick Eggman, Co-Owner of HighWire.

“The event space they can rent out for anything from your birthday parties to corporate events to wedding rehearsals or actual weddings,” said John Hardin, Co-Owner of HighWire.

Johnny Gibson’s Market will serve food at events and HighWire will provide the drinks.

“To begin with my husband and I already have an event center," said Kelly Abbott, Co-Owner of Johnny Gibson’s Market. "So it's always kind of been something that we’ve all thought about from day one.”

Rio Nuevo’s Board of Directors has promised $500,000 to fund the project.

“A lot of work needs done in this space," Eggman said. "All new HVAC system, plumbing, electrical, we’re going to add two restrooms, aside from all the aesthetic stuff a lot of infrastructure needs to happen.”

The space is currently being used for storage, but construction will begin in a couple weeks. The hallway leading into the event center will be decorated with memorabilia of Johnny Gibson. Gibson was a barber, war hero, and athlete who was deeply loved in the Tucson community.

“I just am excited that we’re going to be able to fulfill more people’s dreams,” Abbott said.

The owners expect construction to be complete by next April.

Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology at Mississippi State University. She is an Arizona native from Nogales and looks forward to becoming a meteorologist one day or a news anchor. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram, and Twitter.

