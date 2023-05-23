PCSD: Deadly crash on Orange Grove Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department responded to an early morning crash Tuesday involving two cars at Orange Grove Road.

The incident occurred around 1:24 a.m. at West Orange Grove Road and North La Cholla Boulevard.

A Toyota and a Jeep crashed at the intersection, PCSD says.

The driver of the Toyota was identified as 71-year-old Wayne Wakefield.

Wakefield was taken to Banner hospital with what was believed to be minor injuries. His condition got worse at the hospital, and he died at 3:47 a.m.

The driver of the Jeep was identified as 29-year-old Brian Clarke. According to PCSD, Clarke showed signs of impairment on scene.

Clarke was booked into the Pima County Jail on charges for manslaughter, criminal damage, and driving under the influence.