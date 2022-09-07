New COVID-19 boosters available

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County clinics and the Abrams Public Health Center now have the new bivalent COVID-19 boosters, which target the original strain as well as the Omicron BA.4/BA.5 subvariants.

The shots also are available at local pharmacies.

The new Pfizer booster for those 12 and older, as well as Moderna's updated shot for those 18 and older, were approved by the US Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week.

The boosters are available at the three Health Department clinics, as well as Abrams.

Appointments are recommended at all three clinics. Abrams does not require an appointment.

Theresa Lee Health Center, 1493 W. Commerce Court, 520-724-7900

North Clinic, 3550 N. 1st Ave., 520-724-2880

East Clinic, 6920 E. Broadway Blvd., 520-724-9650

Abrams Public Health Center, 3950 S. County Club Rd.



For more information, visit pima.gov.

“The updated boosters are a new tool that provides better protection against the variants that are circulating in our community and nationally,” said Pima County Health Department Director Dr. Theresa Cullen.

“One thing that hasn’t changed is that staying up to date on your COVID vaccinations – including boosters when eligible – is the very best way to prevent serious outcomes if you get the virus,” said Cullen.

If it has been at least two months since you completed your primary series or received a dose of the original booster, the CDC recommends the updated booster.

The CDC also recommends that people who have recently had a COVID-19 infection delay a primary series dose or booster dose for three months from the onset of symptoms or a positive test.

RELATED COVERAGE: Pima County holds free COVID-19 test distribution events this week