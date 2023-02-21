Former Century Park Theater demolished to make way for new casino

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It was out with the old and in with the new, as the demolition of the old Century Park Theater got underway Monday morning.

The demolition is the result of the Pascua Yaqui tribe buying back 40 acres of land that was once theirs.

"There was doubt," said Pascua Yaqui Tribe Chairman Peter Yucupicio to those in attendance for the event. "They said this would never happen; this could not happen."

The demolition is the result of President Biden signing the Old Pascua Community Land Acquisition Act in December, which placed 40 acres of land on Tucson’s west side into a trust for the tribe.

"It’s a blessing just to be able to get that land back, put it in a trust, make it part of our reservation," Yucupicio said.

The old theater was once a source of entertainment and jobs. Yucupicio says this new era will bring it all back in a new way: with a casino.

"[We will] employ about eight to nine hundred people at this casino," he said. "So it’s going to be a little different. It’ll still have laughter, fun and sometimes a few tears here and there."

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero says this land acquisition for the Yaqui Tribe is a full-circle moment that she’s grateful to be part of.

"Now the Pascua Yaqui people have an opportunity to have purchased it back, land that was theirs," she said. "It really feels incredible to have been able to be part of it."

Monday's demolition marks a continued history of culture for the Pascua Yaqui people.

"Our traditional way of blessing, our traditional flute playing, drumming and all of that will be preserved here in these lands a block away," Yucupicio said.

Details on when the casino might open were not made available. Yucupicio says they will complete the demolition of the old theater before moving on to the design phase for the casino.