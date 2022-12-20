Old Pascua Community Land Acquisition Act passes U.S. Senate

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson may soon have a casino close to the city's center, near Grant Road and Interstate-10 where there Century Park 16 was once located.

The Old Pascua Community Land Acquisition Act (H.R. 4881), sponsored by Rep. Rep. Raúl Grijalva (D-3), allows lands owned by the Pascua

Yaqui Tribe to be taken into trust for tribal benefit. It will also allow for gaming on trust land.

"Last night, the Senate passed H.R. 4881, the Old Pascua Community Land Acquisition Act," Grijalva shared online. "I'm grateful for the work of local, state, Tribal and federal partners and look forward to seeing [President Joe Biden] sign this bill into law!"

H.R. 4881 passed the House in November 2021, with a bipartisan vote of 375-45-1, and with the bill clearing the Senate and soon to hit the president's desk, that brings the possibility of a new casino closer to reality.

The Pascua Yaqui Tribe purchased the land off Grant and I-10 after the Century Park theater shuttered, in part because of its close proximity to Old Pascua, or "Pascua Village," an area east of the Santa Cruz River that was the historic home of Yaqui communities, and still of cultural significance to the tribe.

However, the road getting the new casino project moving had several steps along the way. in 2021, Governor Doug Ducey and 22 regional tribes entered into an amended gaming compact, which would allow for development of the property as a casino.

The final step—moving the purchased land into trust—was left to federal approval, with the president's signature now the final condition.

Tribal leaders, including Pascua Yaqui Chair Peter Yucupicio, are anticipating that the new development will result in a net positive for members of their community, contributing jobs and other social benefits.

"This legislation will allow the Tribe to provide economic development and job opportunities, that will support our ongoing efforts to provide critical housing for our tribal members and continue to improve the general welfare of our people," said Yucupicio.

It's all part of a years-long process involving multiple agencies.

"We are grateful for all our partners, including the City of Tucson, our Congressional and State Representatives, Governor Ducey, and the Assistant Secretary of Indian Affairs for helping us create much-needed jobs and provide opportunities for the local community," Yucupicio said.

If the project proceeds, the new casino at Grant and I-10 would be the third operated by the Pascua Yaqui Tribe, who also operate Casino of the Sun (7406 S. Camino de Oeste) and Casino Del Sol (5655 W Valencia Rd.).