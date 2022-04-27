New Arizona bill makes it illegal to require masks for children without parental consent

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Governor Doug Ducey has approved a House bill which makes requiring masks for children without parental consent a crime.

H.B. 2616 mask mandates; minors; parental consent prohibits government-affiliated agencies and any school district from requiring masks for people younger than 18 without first asking their guardian(s).

NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER LAW, THIS STATE, ANY POLITICAL SUBDIVISION OF THIS STATE, ANY OTHER GOVERNMENTAL ENTITY, ANY SCHOOL DISTRICT OR ANY CHARTER SCHOOL MAY NOT REQUIRE THAT A MASK OR FACE COVERING BE WORN BY A PERSON UNDER EIGHTEEN YEARS OF AGE WITHOUT THE EXPRESS CONSENT OF THE PERSON'S PARENT OR GUARDIAN.

After making its way through the House of Representatives and Senate, Gov. Ducey signed the legislation Monday.

Representative Joseph Chaplik (LD-23) sponsored the bill, along with 26 different co-sponsors.

My bill to STOP forced-masking of children in AZ schools was just signed by the governor into law.



