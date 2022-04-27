Tucson Unified School District gives COVID-19 update

TUCSON, Ariz.(KGUN) — It was an active Tuesday night board meeting for the Tucson Unified School District. Pima County Health Director Dr. Theresa Cullen gave an update on COVID-19 numbers in the district. Cullen says case numbers are at the lowest rates they’ve seen since last summer.

"85% of the schools where the cases were reported were in students 15% were staff. This is actually the lowest incident rate for TUSD since August of 2021. We are excited to see his significant drop in the number of cases,” Cullen said.

When the comments section was opened, varying opinions were shared from the public about how the district handled COVID-19 protocols at the peak of the pandemic. One woman and a teacher spoke up about the issue.

"My parenting choices aren’t your parenting choices. My kids should be able to breathe and not be subjected to your silly rules,” said one parent.

"This is not about masks this is about being prepared to save lives. This is about advocating about more than mitigation and prevention strategies but having a seat at the table,” a district employee said.

Earlier this week Governor Doug Ducey signed a bill passed by the Arizona House of Representatives that prevents government agencies from requiring COVID-19 vaccinations and school districts from mandating a mask or face covering for students under the age of 18 unless parents give an approval to make it happen.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

