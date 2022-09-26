Nearly half million fentanyl pills seized at border

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers found and seized over half a million fentanyl pills in two separate shipments last week, shared Nogales Port Director Michael Humphries.

Both shipments were hidden inside spare tires.

The first of the two loads contained around 262,000 fentanyl pills and 1.9 pounds of heroin. Approximately 10,000 of the pills were 'rainbow fentanyl.'

The second contained 250,000 fentanyl pills.

----

