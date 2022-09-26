Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Nearly half million fentanyl pills seized at border

Each year, millions of people come through the Mariposa Port of Entry in Nogales. Pedestrians, cars, buses and trucks are all screened before entering Arizona.
Fentanyl
Posted at 9:50 AM, Sep 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-26 12:50:00-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers found and seized over half a million fentanyl pills in two separate shipments last week, shared Nogales Port Director Michael Humphries.

Both shipments were hidden inside spare tires.

The first of the two loads contained around 262,000 fentanyl pills and 1.9 pounds of heroin. Approximately 10,000 of the pills were 'rainbow fentanyl.'

The second contained 250,000 fentanyl pills.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

2022 American Cancer Society's Pink Out the Park

PINK OUT THE PARK WITH US!