Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Navajo Nation confirms 10 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

items.[0].image.alt
Centers for Disease Control (CDC)
Coronavirus Disease 2019
Coronavirus
Posted at 7:34 AM, Apr 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-12 10:34:30-04

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation has reported 10 new confirmed COVID-19 cases but no additional deaths. The latest numbers released Sunday night brought the pandemic totals on the tribe’s reservation to 30,265 cases and 1,262 known deaths.

Tribal officials had ordered a weekend lockdown over fears that a new variant could drive another deadly surge. The Stay-At-Home order required all Navajo Nation residents to refrain from unnecessary travel to help limit the spread of the virus, including a new and more contagious strain.

The first confirmed case of the COVID-19 B.1.429 variant on the reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah was confirmed last week.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.