Navajo Nation confirms 10 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation has reported 10 new confirmed COVID-19 cases but no additional deaths. The latest numbers released Sunday night brought the pandemic totals on the tribe’s reservation to 30,265 cases and 1,262 known deaths.

Tribal officials had ordered a weekend lockdown over fears that a new variant could drive another deadly surge. The Stay-At-Home order required all Navajo Nation residents to refrain from unnecessary travel to help limit the spread of the virus, including a new and more contagious strain.

The first confirmed case of the COVID-19 B.1.429 variant on the reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah was confirmed last week.

