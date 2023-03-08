National Consumer Protection Week: Avoiding phone, online and in-person scams

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It's National Consumer Protection Week, a time the Federal Trade Commission uses to pass along information to people in hopes of helping them avoid online and phone scams that have become prevalent in the digital age.

One report shows Americans lost an estimated $40 billion to phishing scams in 2022 alone.

In Arizona, Attorney General Kris Mayes says those high figures aren't that different. The AG's Consumer Information and Complaints Unit kept busy last year, receiving more than 15,000 consumer complaints.

“Fraudsters and scammers take advantage of Arizonans, especially seniors,” said Mayes. “The attorney general’s office has a dedicated team that works every day to protect consumers and return funds or provide other remedies for fraud victims. It’s important for every Arizonan to understand best practices when it comes to your personal information, either online or on the telephone.”

According to the AG, the state's top five consumer fraud complaint trends of 2022 were:



Motor Vehicle Sales, Repairs, and Rentals

Mortgage and Real Estate

Computer Web Pages

Telemarketing, Phone Scams, and Unsolicited Text Messages

Telecommunications, including Internet service providers, cell phones, pay TV, and bundling

Tips for avoiding scams:

Additionally, Mayes is warning that some scammers are moving to a door-to-door approach, looking to use high-pressure tactics and false claims to get people to make on-the-spot purchases or sign unnecessary contracts the old-fashioned way.

“As the saying goes, if a stranger appears at your door selling something that seems too good to be true, it probably is,” said Mayes. “Door-to-door scammers are most likely to prey upon elderly and other vulnerable citizens. I want Arizona’s consumers to know it is ok to be skeptical, ask questions, and simply say no.”

Mayes says some warning signs include:



lack of a uniform or official identification

asking for your personal information to continue the sale

asking for up-front payment

asking to enter your home for inspections

Mayes says to remember that in Arizona, consumers have a three-day window during which time they can cancel purchases. For more information or to file a consumer complaint, visit the Arizona Attorney General website or call (520) 628-6648.

