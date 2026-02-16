PCSD Sheriff Nanos says Guthrie family cleared as suspects

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos issued a public statement today saying members of the Guthrie family have been cleared as possible suspects in the ongoing investigation into the kidnapping of Nancy Guthrie. In the statement, the sheriff said the Guthrie family — “to include all siblings and spouses” — have been “nothing but cooperative and gracious” and stressed they are victims in the case.

“To be clear…the Guthrie family … has been cleared as possible suspects in this case,” Sheriff Nanos said. “To suggest otherwise is not only wrong, it is cruel. The Guthrie family are victims plain and simple…please, I’m begging you the media to honor your profession and report with some sense of compassion and professionalism.”

The sheriff’s appeal comes amid widespread speculation about the investigation. Officials did not announce any arrests or additional developments in the probe; investigators say the inquiry remains active. Sheriff Nanos called on reporters to avoid unverified accusations and to treat the family with respect as the investigation continues.

