Guthrie investigation: Latest updates: Trump wants death penalty for suspect, more

Trump says he wants death penalty for suspect if Nancy Guthrie is found dead

President Donald Trump said in an exclusive phone interview with the New York Post that Nancy Guthrie must be released safely, or the kidnappers could face the death penalty if she is found dead.

Trump said Nancy Guthrie's kidnappers will face "very, very severe -- the most severe" consequences when caught.

Asked if that meant the DOJ would request the death penalty, Trump answered: “The most, yeah — that’s true.”

-----

Suspect's clothing may have been purchased at Walmart

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said it's possible the suspect in Nancy Guthrie's kidnapping may have purchased the clothes he’s seen wearing on the surveillance camera at Walmart, but that clothing is not exclusively available at Walmart, reports ABC News' Aaron Katersky.

Investigators last week were working to trace the point of sale of the suspect’s backpack, which was sold at Walmart.

Meanwhile, the FBI is focused on the unknown male DNA from a glove found about 2 miles from Nancy Guthrie’s home.

The FBI said it received preliminary results on Saturday. The FBI said on Sunday it was "awaiting quality control and official confirmation" before putting unknown male profile into the Combined DNA Index System, the national database known as CODIS.

The glove with the DNA profile "appears to match the gloves of the subject in the surveillance video," the FBI said.