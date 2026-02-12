Nancy Guthrie kidnapping: Renewed search at house

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It's approaching two weeks since the mother of Tucsonan and NBC Today Show host Savannah Guthrie was taken from her home in the Foothills.

More and more flowers are arriving just a few feet from Nancy Guthrie’s driveway. Most are yellow. Yellow flowers, like yellow ribbons have come to be the symbol of someone held captive and their hopes to be free.

To help that come true, FBI agents have made another return visit to the Guthrie house.

This time they set an enclosed canopy near the entrance. That keeps the public—and the kidnapper from seeing the evidence Agents collect.

Investigators are not disclosing what they do in the house. Crime scene work often includes DNA collection, photographs, and sometimes a laser device that can measure entire rooms in three dimensions.

Investigators may spray special chemicals that make traces of blood show up under ultraviolet light.

It was possible to see FBI agents as they made another search of the grounds around Nancy Guthrie’s house.

It could be important to complete a ground search soon.

The weather forecast says rain is coming. That could destroy evidence. Footprints could wash away. Rain could move items dropped on the ground away from where they were dropped and alter what they can tell investigators about how an intruder entered the grounds, and how that person, and Nancy Guthrie left her house.

In another new development, the Sheriff’s Department put out a message asking neighbors to find and send in home surveillance video from before Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance. They are looking for videos within two miles of Nancy Guthrie’s house and want anything that seemed out of the ordinary from January First to Feb. 2nd, the day Nancy Guthrie disappeared.

Anyone who has relevant video to share can reach the Pima County Sheriff's Evidence portal at this highlighted link.

