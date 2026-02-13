Nancy Guthrie investigation: DNA found

According to CNN’s Ed Lavandera, Devon Sayers and Taylor Romine, DNA has been found as part of the investigation into the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, but it’s not clear who it belongs to, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos told CNN during an interview today.

He wouldn’t specify where exactly the DNA was found, he said, adding they are continuing to work with the lab.

DNA was recovered from several gloves and other pieces of potential evidence, and those DNA samples are now being compared to samples taken from associates of Nancy Guthrie, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos told ABC News Friday.

The sheriff told ABC News he is hopeful investigators are “getting closer” to solving the case.