Authorities put up a tent outside Nancy Guthrie home

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN 9) — Thursday morning, authorities set up a tent covering Nancy Guthrie's front porch for a little over an hour.

KGUN 9 staff were on scene and watched investigators bring several brown boxes out of the home.

Shortly after they brought out evidence, KGUN 9 staff saw them take down the tent.

This comes as investigators race to get answers in the search for 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie.

Savannah Guthrie posted on Instagram a home video of her mother and siblings. The caption read, "Our lovely mom. We will never give up on her. Thank you for your prayers and hope."

On Wednesday, FBI agents and other investigators searched the area around Nancy Guthrie's home as well as Annie Guthrie her daughter's neighborhood.

Authorities released images of a subject outside the home the night Guthrie was abducted.

They're asking for the community's help in reporting anything they thing will help them for leads on the case.

You can call 1-800-CALL-FBI or Pima County Sheriff's tipline at 520-88-CRIME or 520-351-4900.

