MVHS: Additional deputies on campus Monday due to possible threat from social media rumors

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — According to Mountain View High School, Pima County Sheriff's Department placed additional deputies on campus Monday.

The presence is meant to address social media rumors related to last week's incident in which PCSD arrested a student who brought a fake gun in a vehicle in the school parking lot.

According to the school, officials do not believe there is a threat to campus.

Here is the message the school sent parents:

Due to last week’s lockdown, we will have additional officers from Pima County Sheriff's Department on campus today, beginning with student drop-off. We are aware of rumors circulating based on a post made to social media potentially related to the incident last week. We currently do not believe there is any threat to our campus and are working with law enforcement to investigate this additional information.



We thank our students and community for promptly communicating safety concerns by notifying administration or the District’s Speak Up! Tip Line at (520) 518-4181.



- Mountain View High School Administration

