Mountain View High School releases statement regarding lockdown, student arrest

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mountain View High School (MVHS) went into lockdown and later explained the situation following one arrest.
At about 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 10, a student told the school administration about another student who possibly had a weapon in the parking lot.
Law enforcement was called and found the student with a simulated weapon in a vehicle.
The student was arrested and will be disciplined, says MVHS.
The school encourages parents to talk their students about the potential consequences of bringing a weapon to school.
"We thank the student who reported the information right away, and we appreciate Pima COunty Sheriff's Department for their prompt response," said MVHS administration in a press release.
——-
Marcos Icahuate is a digital content producer for KGUN 9.
Marcos joined the KGUN team in September 2022. He previously worked on digital content in Southern California's Imperial County where he was raised. Share your story ideas and important issues with Marcos by emailing marcos.icahuate@kgun9.com.