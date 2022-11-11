Mountain View High School releases statement regarding lockdown, student arrest

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mountain View High School (MVHS) went into lockdown and later explained the situation following one arrest.

At about 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 10, a student told the school administration about another student who possibly had a weapon in the parking lot.

Law enforcement was called and found the student with a simulated weapon in a vehicle.

The student was arrested and will be disciplined, says MVHS.

The school encourages parents to talk their students about the potential consequences of bringing a weapon to school.

"We thank the student who reported the information right away, and we appreciate Pima COunty Sheriff's Department for their prompt response," said MVHS administration in a press release.