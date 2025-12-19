Multiple-vehicle crash closing roads near Irvington and Alvernon

TUCSON, Ariz. — Several people are in the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash near Alvernon Way and Irvington Rd., just off I-10.

Deputies from the Pima County Sheriff Department say four to six vehicles are involved, with several people taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Alvernon Way's Northbound lane and the I-10 Alvernon off-ramp are closed to traffic. Irvington Rd. is closed to Westbound traffic.

They're asking drivers to avoid the area since road closures may change throughout the day. You can get updates on PCSD's Facebook or X accounts.

