Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsLocal News

Actions

Multiple-vehicle crash closing roads near Irvington and Alvernon

Pima County Sheriff Department deputies saying four to six vehicles involved
Pima County Sheriff Department deputies saying four to six vehicles involved.
Multiple-vehicle crash closing roads near Irvington and Alvernon
Posted
and last updated

TUCSON, Ariz. — Several people are in the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash near Alvernon Way and Irvington Rd., just off I-10.

Deputies from the Pima County Sheriff Department say four to six vehicles are involved, with several people taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Alvernon Way's Northbound lane and the I-10 Alvernon off-ramp are closed to traffic. Irvington Rd. is closed to Westbound traffic.

They're asking drivers to avoid the area since road closures may change throughout the day. You can get updates on PCSD's Facebook or X accounts.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

THE HUDDLE - KGUN 9 SPORTS SHOW
promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

Community Inspired Journalism