Multiple protests in Tucson on Saturday against ICE operations following fatal shooting in Minneapolis

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson residents gathered across the city on Saturday to protest ICE after a deadly shooting in Minnesota and U.S. involvement in Venezuela amid national outrage over recent federal actions.

The demonstrations followed the January 7 fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good, a 37-year-old U.S. citizen, by an ICE agent in Minneapolis.

In Tucson, events began around 9 a.m. outside the office of U.S. Rep. Juan Ciscomani.

Organizers highlighted Ciscomani's support for federal funding measures tied to immigration enforcement and his praise for U.S. military action in Venezuela, which he called “decisive action” to disrupt trafficking networks.

Protest against ICE and the recent United States activity in Venezuela on 4th Avenue around 6 p.m. on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/WIV674alAe — KGUN 9 (@kgun9) January 11, 2026

From there, many moved to Reid Park near 22nd Street east of Country Club for the “ICE Out of Tucson! No War in Venezuela!” rally organized by the Tucson Education Association and other community groups.

Protesters spoke about the need for such actions following the Minneapolis shooting and a reported ICE operation at a Tucson taco location last month.

Local organizers urged broad participation to show outrage over recent events, emphasizing solidarity in response to federal immigration enforcement and foreign policy decisions.

KGUN 9 observed the crowds in Midtown at Reid Park, where participants voiced concerns about ICE activities in communities.

These protests form part of a larger national wave of demonstrations against ICE practices under the current administration, following the Minneapolis shooting and related incidents.