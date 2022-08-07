Multiple power poles down in Cochise County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Cochise County Sheriff's Office is assisting with multiple power poles that collapsed during a storm.

The Storm went through Elfrida and Double Adobe area near Mormon Road and Gleeson Road.

Deputies have closed Gleeson road on the Elfrida side while the power lines are being removed.

Tips from the Arizona Department of Transportation for staying safe during a rain storm:

Have extra supplies, including a fully charged cell phone, drinking water, and an emergency kit in case you experience an extended highway closure.



When in doubt, wait it out! If you see a dust storm or heavy rain ahead, it’s best to exit and wait for the storm to move through the area.



When faced with low- or zero-visibility conditions, pull your vehicle off the road as far to the right as possible. Turn off your lights, set the parking brake, and take your foot off the brake pedal.



Don’t risk crossing a flooded wash, even if it doesn’t look deep.



Do not drive around “Road Closed” signs. You risk your life and face being cited under the state’s Stupid Motorist law.



If traffic lights are out, treat an intersection just like a four-way stop.



Storm runoff can loosen boulders and rocks on slopes above highways.