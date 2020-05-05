Multiple brushfires threaten structures near Sahuarita, Wentworth Roads

TUCSON, Ariz. — Multiple brushfires threatened structures near Sahaurita and Wentworth Roads Tuesday.
According to Corona de Tucson Fire Department, motorists are advised to avoid the area.
The cause of the fire was not released.
ADVISORY: there are several brush fires in the area of Sahuarita Rd and Wentworth Rd that are threatening structures. Many fire & police resources are on scene and more enroute. Please avoid the area. And remember that drones are prohibited!
