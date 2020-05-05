Menu

Multiple brushfires threaten structures near Sahuarita, Wentworth Roads

Multiple brushfires threatened structures near Sahaurita and Wentworth Roads Tuesday. Photo via Corona de Tucson Fire
Posted at 1:58 PM, May 05, 2020
TUCSON, Ariz. — Multiple brushfires threatened structures near Sahaurita and Wentworth Roads Tuesday.

According to Corona de Tucson Fire Department, motorists are advised to avoid the area.

The cause of the fire was not released.

