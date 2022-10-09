Mt. Lemmon Tree Planting project in progress

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Thousands of ponderosa pine seedlings are being planted by the Coronado National Forest (CNF).

CNF says they are planting them in the areas that were burned by the 2020 Bighorn Fire.

The seedlings used are grown in a nursery from native seed collected on Mt. Lemmon.

The Mount Lemmon Tree Planting 2022 project was purposed on May 23, 2022, and was implemented in September 2022.

The purpose of the project is to help with the regeneration and establishment of young conifer trees in select areas affected by the 2020 Bighorn Fire.

