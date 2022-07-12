Watch Now
Mountain lion spotted at Marana home drinking from pool

Confirmed through Game and Fish Department
Posted at 2:17 PM, Jul 12, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN)  — The Arizona Game and Fish Department of Tucson (AZGFD) is reporting another mountain lion sighting in the area.

This time, it was spotted drinking out of someone's pool at a home in Marana.

AZGFD officials are reminding Tucsonans rising temperatures and lack of water may lead to wildlife exploring residential neighborhoods.

They say anyone who spots a predator should immediately call (623) 236-7201.

People may also text "SENDWATER" to 4144 to help. AZGFD staff will fill wildlife water catchments in remote areas.

The AZGFD credits Bill Freytag for capturing footage of the mountain lion.

