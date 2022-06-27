TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Game & Fish Department (AZGFD) is reporting a mountain lion spotting at a local resort.

AZGFD officials say the wild animal wandered onto the resort's property Saturday evening.

According to them, a person snapped a picture as the mountain lion was distracted looking at it's reflection in the pool.

They say rising heat and lack of water encourages wildlife to leave their habits, leading the animals to enter populated areas in the search for water.

If anyone sees any wild predators, please report it ASAP to (623) 236-7201.

Arizonans may also text SENDWATER to 41444 to donate wildlife water.

A mountain lion seems to gaze at its reflection poolside Sat. evening at a Tucson area resort. It left without incident. Heat & drought lead wildlife to seek water in populated areas. Report predator sightings ASAP to 623-236-7201. Text SENDWATER to 41444 to donate wildlife water pic.twitter.com/IP6YQJ0Mnl — AZ Game & Fish Dept (@azgfdTucson) June 27, 2022