Mount Lemmon currently restricted for certain vehicles

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff Department just stated that Mount Lemmon is now open to 4-wheel drive and all-wheel drive vehicles only.
Mt. Lemmon Restricted to 4WD and AWD https://t.co/LQf9iK7fRN pic.twitter.com/2iMLIyxZ1x— Pima County Sheriff's Department (@PimaSheriff) February 23, 2022
Currently, Mt. Lemmon is experiencing stormy conditions.
