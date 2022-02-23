Watch
Mount Lemmon currently restricted for certain vehicles

Corey Salmon
Mount Lemmon
Posted at 4:44 PM, Feb 23, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff Department just stated that Mount Lemmon is now open to 4-wheel drive and all-wheel drive vehicles only.

Currently, Mt. Lemmon is experiencing stormy conditions.

----
