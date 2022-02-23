Mount Lemmon currently restricted for certain vehicles

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff Department just stated that Mount Lemmon is now open to 4-wheel drive and all-wheel drive vehicles only.

Mt. Lemmon Restricted to 4WD and AWD https://t.co/LQf9iK7fRN pic.twitter.com/2iMLIyxZ1x — Pima County Sheriff's Department (@PimaSheriff) February 23, 2022

Currently, Mt. Lemmon is experiencing stormy conditions.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

