Parts of Southern Arizona could get eight inches of snow Wednesday, Thursday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for parts of Southern Arizona Wednesday.

As many as eight inches of snow were projected for the White Mountains, the Catalina and Rincon Mountains.

The advisory goes into effect at 4 p.m. and lasts until 2 a.m. Thursday.

