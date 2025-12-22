Mount Lemmon businesses seeing a boost in sales this Christmas week

SUMMERHAVEN, Ariz. (KGUN) — Several business owners in Summerhaven on Mount Lemmon say the holiday week typically brings an increase in visitors, as more people have time off to travel to the mountain.

At the Mount Lemmon General Store and Gift Shop, owner Grey Carpenter said sales are down slightly this year — less than 5% — but not enough to raise major concerns.

“Business this year overall is down just a little bit,” Carpenter said. “There’s kinds of ups and downs throughout the year.”

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, inflation rose 2.7% from November 2024 to November 2025, down from 3% in September year-over-year.

Carpenter said economic factors such as inflation and tariffs haven’t had much of an impact on his business.

“We didn’t see too much of a decline throughout all of that and our pricing kind of stayed pretty stable,” he said, noting he did raise the prices on some things.

Carpenter added that business improved toward the end of the year and he expects Christmas week to continue that trend.

“Christmas week is great for us,” he said. “It’s better if it snows, but it’s still a good week no matter what.”

He expects strong business to carry into January, particularly if winter weather cooperates.

“January is our biggest time in the wintertime if it snows,” Carpenter said.

Snow is also key for Mount Lemmon Lodge, where owner John Osborne said weather can make or break the season.

“We pray for snow,” Osborne said. “Being the southernmost ski area in the United States, it seems to draw people from all over the region.”

Osborne said business typically slows down in January until April, but the Christmas holiday provides a significant spike.

“We have big blips around Christmastime,” he said about the trend in visitors. “We’re all full up for Christmas week.”

Overall, Osborne said business at the lodge is up about 20% this year, crediting increased awareness since reopening nearly three years ago.

“Now that we’ve been here almost three years, people are actually learning that our big lodge is here,” he said.

Both business owners said while winter holidays help, the busiest months on Mount Lemmon are usually during the summer.

