Motorcyclist from crash near Country Club Road passes away

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police and fire department responded to a deadly crash involving a motorcycle near Country Club Road.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, May 2 near Country Club Road and Broadway Boulevard.

The motorcyclist was taken to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, while the other driver was not injured. Traffic Unit

According to TPD, the motorcyclist was going southbound on Country Club Road when a Toyota minivan tried to make a left turn in front of him from northbound Country Club.

Officers say the motorcyclist was traveling over the posted 35 MPH speed limit.

The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash but did not have the proper motorcycle endorsement associated with his driver’s license.

According to TPD the driver of the minivan, a 70-year-old male, was not impaired.

On May 10, officers were notified that the motorcyclist had died as a result of the injuries he sustained.

He was identified as 20-year-old Israel Antonio Martinez.

Investigation remains ongoing and no citations or charges have been issued at this time.

RELATED ARTICLE: Country Club Rd. shut down after crash involving motorcycle