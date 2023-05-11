Motorcyclist from crash near Country Club Road passes away

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police and fire department responded to a deadly crash involving a motorcycle near Country Club Road.
The incident occurred on Tuesday, May 2 near Country Club Road and Broadway Boulevard.
The motorcyclist was taken to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, while the other driver was not injured. Traffic Unit
According to TPD, the motorcyclist was going southbound on Country Club Road when a Toyota minivan tried to make a left turn in front of him from northbound Country Club.
Officers say the motorcyclist was traveling over the posted 35 MPH speed limit.
The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash but did not have the proper motorcycle endorsement associated with his driver’s license.
According to TPD the driver of the minivan, a 70-year-old male, was not impaired.
On May 10, officers were notified that the motorcyclist had died as a result of the injuries he sustained.
He was identified as 20-year-old Israel Antonio Martinez.
Investigation remains ongoing and no citations or charges have been issued at this time.
RELATED ARTICLE: Country Club Rd. shut down after crash involving motorcycle
——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.