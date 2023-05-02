Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Country Club Rd. shut down after crash involving motorcycle

Country Club Rd. closed between E. Broadway Blvd. and E. 22nd St.
Country Club Rd.
Google Earth
Country Club Rd. shut down after motorcycle crash
Country Club Rd.
Posted at 10:16 AM, May 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-02 13:16:39-04

Tucson Police Department has shut down parts of Country Club Rd. due to an accident involving a motorcycle, TPD posted on Twitter.

Country Club Rd. is closed between Broadway and 22nd as TPD investigates the crash.

The motorcyclist involved is an adult male who was seriously injured in the collision. He is currently being treated at a local hospital, according to TPD.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Cruzando la Linea | Crossing the Line [2023]

WATCH: Cruzando la Linea, a KGUN 9 Special Presentation on the AZ-Mexico border and immigration