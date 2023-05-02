Country Club Rd. shut down after crash involving motorcycle

Tucson Police Department has shut down parts of Country Club Rd. due to an accident involving a motorcycle, TPD posted on Twitter.

Country Club Rd. is closed between Broadway and 22nd as TPD investigates the crash.

The motorcyclist involved is an adult male who was seriously injured in the collision. He is currently being treated at a local hospital, according to TPD.

🚧TRAFFIC RESTRICTION🚧 Traffic on S. Country Club Rd. between E. Broadway Blvd. south to E. 22nd St. is shut down. Detectives are investigating a serious-injury collision involving a motorcyclist. Avoid the area & use an alternate route. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/pS8eY2nECY — Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) May 2, 2023

