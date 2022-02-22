Watch
Motorcyclist dies Tuesday in Kolb Road crash

Authorities say he was not wearing a helmet
Posted at 12:02 PM, Feb 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-22 14:02:42-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A man in his 20s died in an early-morning motorcycle wreck Tuesday.

Tucson police say he was riding a red 2007 Kawasaki VN900 southbound on Kolb Road when he lost control and hit a drainage grate.

The man, who was not wearing a helmet, was thrown from the motorcycle.

His driver's license had been suspended and he did not have a motorcycle endorsement.

