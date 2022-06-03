Motorcycle collision leaves man dead

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On June 3, 2022, around 4:00 a.m. there was a motorcycle collision on North Craycroft Road near East Camino Del Celador.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department say when they responded they located 21-year-old Brandon Repola with extensive injuries.
Rural Metro Fire Department was also on scene and say Repola succumbed to his injuries.
Detectives say Repola was riding his Yamaha motorcycle at a high rate of speed Southbound on Craycroft Road when he struck the back of a passenger car that was also traveling Southbound.
Traffic detectives are still investigating the scene.
Related: Crash between motorcycle, car closes part of Craycroft
——-
Corey Salmon is a real-time editor and associate producer for KGUN 9. He was born in New York but has lived in Tucson for over 10 years. Corey has a passion for film production and also runs his own business shooting & editing films on a RED. Share your story ideas and important issues with Corey by emailing corey.salmon@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.