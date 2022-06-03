Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Crash between motorcycle, car closes part of Craycroft

police-lights
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 6:07 AM, Jun 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-03 09:07:14-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is working to clear a crash on Craycroft that happened just north of River Rd..

Deputies say it happened Friday morning and invovled a motorcycle and car.

PCSD says at least one person suffered life-threatening injuries.

At this time, the southbound lanes of Craycroft between East Heatherwood Way and East Camino del Celador are closed. There is no estimated time as to when the lanes will reopen.

Drivers are being asked to find alternate routes.
----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KGUN 9 News at 4:00 PM

About Us

New 4 PM Newscast with Denelle Confair begins June 6 ⏰