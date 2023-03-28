Mother charged with child abuse, child remains found

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police responded to a report of a found child on Thursday, March 23.

The incident took place around 4:30 p.m. at the 5500 block of S. Monrovia Ave., near East Drexel Road and South Campbell Avenue.

According to TPD, a 4-year-old was found running across the street.

While officers were gathering information, the mother, 24-year-old Katie Luna Hernandez, arrived back at the home.

TPD says she left her two children, one 4 years old and another 9 months old, home alone.

Arizona Department of Child Safety took custody of the children.

Hernandez was charged with two felony counts of Child Abuse and booked into the Pima County Jail.

On March 24, detectives discovered Hernandez had a third child, a 2-year-old boy.

A warrant was issued to search the residence on South Monrovia Avenue where the remains of the child were found hidden inside the home.

Suspected fentanyl and narcotic paraphernalia were found as well.

Additional charges are pending at this time.